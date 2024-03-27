Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,185,000. PATRIZIA Pty Ltd bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,158,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 120,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,536,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 64,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 140,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 69,236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $65.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.09. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $53.71 and a 1 year high of $66.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total transaction of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,574 shares of company stock valued at $419,108 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

