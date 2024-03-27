Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 225,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,433,000 after buying an additional 13,059 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PRU. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In purchased 1,191,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,105,427.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $116.62.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

