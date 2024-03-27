Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 1,493 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.4 %

T stock opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $122.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

