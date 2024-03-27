Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,039 Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,039 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.89.

Shares of HON opened at $201.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

