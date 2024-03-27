Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 3,782 Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF stock opened at $66.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.95. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.63 and a 1 year high of $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $907.80 million, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

