Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 428.2% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 307.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000.

Get iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

ILTB opened at $50.68 on Wednesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $54.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.49.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.