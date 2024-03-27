Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $317,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2,343.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $82.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.28.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AEP. StockNews.com lowered American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.