Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $369,000 Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Cintas by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.29.

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $633.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $618.16 and a 200-day moving average of $565.73. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.27. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $436.54 and a one year high of $644.96.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

