Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Has $562,000 Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Insider Activity

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total transaction of $711,729.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,101,476.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,077,267 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $101.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.80 and a fifty-two week high of $102.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.19.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 77.28%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.