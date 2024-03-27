Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,568,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,220,718,000 after acquiring an additional 64,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,199,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR opened at $111.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $113.35.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.94%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EMR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

