Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,787 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after acquiring an additional 480,584 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth $144,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTS stock opened at $28.92 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.58 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.