Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 70,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OKE

ONEOK Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $78.66 on Wednesday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $80.22. The firm has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.32.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

ONEOK Company Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.