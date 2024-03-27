Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,607 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,607 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.6% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average of $50.25.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

