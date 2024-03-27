Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMBS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter worth $22,358,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 316,548 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth $6,756,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16,152.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 108,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 108,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

