Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 1,977 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Posted by on Mar 27th, 2024

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBSFree Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMBS. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the second quarter worth $22,358,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 135.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 550,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,459,000 after purchasing an additional 316,548 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the third quarter worth $6,756,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 16,152.6% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 108,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 108,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 188.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 78,903 shares during the last quarter.

iShares CMBS ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a twelve month low of $44.19 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.90.

iShares CMBS ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.