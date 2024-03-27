Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,308 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 842 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth purchased 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $242,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at $14,171,654.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Valerie B. Jarrett bought 4,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.44 per share, for a total transaction of $99,992.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,456 shares in the company, valued at $99,992.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Down 0.6 %

WBA opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.52%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

