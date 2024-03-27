Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 797 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

CFG stock opened at $34.82 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $36.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 13.19%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $151,198.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

