Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.71 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $361.68 and a 1 year high of $483.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $460.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.94. The stock has a market cap of $381.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

