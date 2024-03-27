CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CEVA. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. TD Cowen upped their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 4,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total value of $109,688.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at $940,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in CEVA by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of CEVA by 36.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

CEVA opened at $22.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.15. CEVA has a 1 year low of $16.38 and a 1 year high of $30.57. The stock has a market cap of $520.57 million, a P/E ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.14.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. CEVA had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $24.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

