Check Point Software Technologies’ (CHKP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Mizuho in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.31% from the stock’s current price.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.70.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, reaching $163.79. 196,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,002. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.28 and a 200-day moving average of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.80% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $663.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,511,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.