Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 58,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,753,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 28,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,673,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,809,271. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $288.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

