Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC

Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.27. 6,673,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,809,271. The company has a market capitalization of $288.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.80.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

