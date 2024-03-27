China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) Short Interest Update

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,400 shares, a growth of 909.3% from the February 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.28. 4,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,809. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Jo-Jo Drugstores

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

