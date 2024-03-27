China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the February 29th total of 55,500 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

China Liberal Education Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of CLEU traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.09. 14,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,184. China Liberal Education has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Liberal Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $534,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education during the second quarter worth $324,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China Liberal Education during the second quarter worth $63,000. 22.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

