CIBC Increases Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$112.00 to C$117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$120.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$116.75.

Shares of TSE:CP traded up C$1.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$119.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,950. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of C$94.45 and a 12-month high of C$123.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$114.36 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3455344 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

