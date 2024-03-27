Citigroup Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $91.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.74% from the stock’s previous close.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock traded up $3.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,818,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,390,240. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of -66.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $36.90 and a 52-week high of $85.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a positive return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,730 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $332,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,581,933.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,290. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $1,210,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 14,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 20.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 35.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

