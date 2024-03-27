CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Up 3.1%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.72 and last traded at $23.92. 17,297,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 35,594,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLSK. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on CleanSpark from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

CleanSpark Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.24.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $73.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 443,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $8,997,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,795,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,783,977.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of CleanSpark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 802,620 shares of company stock valued at $16,496,819. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 14.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 14,977 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 246,633 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Company Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Stories

