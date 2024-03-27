Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.59. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 186,732 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CCO shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clear Channel Outdoor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCO. Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

Featured Stories

