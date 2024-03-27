Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,273 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $8,081,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 751.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 252,548 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,619,000 after purchasing an additional 204,217 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clearway Energy by 899.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CWEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.54. 845,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,203. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.87. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.59 and a 52-week high of $32.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.57.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is presently 236.76%.

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.