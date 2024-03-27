CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Update

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,400 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the February 29th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 477,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CN Energy Group. Price Performance

Shares of CNEY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.03. The company had a trading volume of 29,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.29. CN Energy Group. has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNEY. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 1st quarter valued at about $850,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CN Energy Group. by 946.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226,300 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CN Energy Group. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 7.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of wood-based activated carbon primarily in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production.

