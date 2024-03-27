CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.20.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.70 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 3,776,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,460 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 564.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,985 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 461,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 48,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNHI opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.64. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.72.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. CNH Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

