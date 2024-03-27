Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 408,067 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 34,334 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cognyte Software worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CGNT. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the first quarter worth about $45,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Cognyte Software by 52.8% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the second quarter worth about $56,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,794 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognyte Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT remained flat at $7.85 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 76,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,434. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.22. The company has a market capitalization of $540.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Cognyte Software Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

