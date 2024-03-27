Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE RQI opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20.

Institutional Trading of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 746,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 62,396 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the fourth quarter worth $199,000.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

