Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,665 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $11,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,457,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,583,000 after buying an additional 112,177 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,785,000 after buying an additional 514,559 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,627,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,971,000 after buying an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $644,715,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $233,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,484. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.87. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $89.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The company has a market cap of $73.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

