Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Buys 1,031 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,673,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,509,864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103,657 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,504,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $275,973,000 after buying an additional 3,252,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,476,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,892,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,451,000 after buying an additional 1,253,283 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,050,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.38.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,409.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,684,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.18, for a total value of $308,064.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,574 shares of company stock worth $419,108. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PEG traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 323,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,079. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $53.71 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

