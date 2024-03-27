Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,941,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,772,000 after buying an additional 2,153,993 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after buying an additional 7,948,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,814,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,273,000 after buying an additional 112,526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,948,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,867,000 after buying an additional 880,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,521,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,586,000 after buying an additional 609,306 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $167.55. 1,439,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,676. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.87 and its 200 day moving average is $151.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $168.18.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

