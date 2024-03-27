Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Has $2.75 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.2% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $155.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,673,042. The firm has a market cap of $288.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.73. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.39.

Get Our Latest Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.