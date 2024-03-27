Columbia Trust Co 01012016 Sells 875 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,242,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,406,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.52. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $157.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

