Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,807 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 4,386 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 1.5% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 358.7% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 152,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42,309 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 12,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Price Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.24. The company has a market cap of $168.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $47.46.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

