Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Equities research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.65% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CTBI opened at $39.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.67. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.68 and a 52-week high of $45.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.41 and a 200 day moving average of $39.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Gooch bought 856 shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,320.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Community Trust Bancorp news, Director Franky Minnifield acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.28 per share, with a total value of $78,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Gooch acquired 856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,678.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,320.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,252 shares of company stock worth $213,203 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,050,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,244,000 after buying an additional 19,354 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,158,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,750,000 after purchasing an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,781,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

