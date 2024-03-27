Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, a growth of 1,028.2% from the February 29th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CFRUY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,397. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.
Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile
