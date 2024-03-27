Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Update

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, a growth of 1,028.2% from the February 29th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 701,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CFRUY traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,372,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,397. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52 week low of $11.41 and a 52 week high of $17.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

