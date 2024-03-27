Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Up 8.5%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.86 and last traded at $14.85. 173,675 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 706,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

CMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $633.70 million, a PE ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $341.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is -41.10%.

In other news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 140,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 181.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 36,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

