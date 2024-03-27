Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $57.91

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.91 and last traded at $57.66, with a volume of 369774 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.22.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

