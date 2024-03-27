Cordatus Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $232,205,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,130,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,254,702,000 after buying an additional 2,038,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PLD opened at $125.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.04, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.62.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.72%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

