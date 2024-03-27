Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.82), with a volume of 668120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.60 ($0.84).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 68.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.91. The stock has a market cap of £491.13 million, a P/E ratio of 578.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cordiant Digital Infrastructure news, insider Shonaid Jemmett- Page bought 15,316 shares of Cordiant Digital Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 65 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £9,955.40 ($12,581.07). 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Company Profile

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited is an infrastructure investment fund specializes in investments in buy & build, capital expenditure and bolt-on acquisitions and digital infrastructure assets in the middle-market. It focuses on investing in companies operating in data and cloud centers, mobile telecommunications/ broadcast towers, distributed sensor networks and fibre-optic network assets businesses.

