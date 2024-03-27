Corebridge Financial Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRBG)

Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 15,004 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,051% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,303 put options.

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

Corebridge Financial stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,350,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,027. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $28.86.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.05. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Corebridge Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corebridge Financial will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 25,998,738.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,205,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,291,000 after purchasing an additional 324,204,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter worth $225,561,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corebridge Financial by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,713,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,626,000 after buying an additional 6,648,673 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Corebridge Financial by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,048,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,930,000 after buying an additional 6,216,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Corebridge Financial by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 10,010,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,831,000 after acquiring an additional 5,157,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRBG. UBS Group increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Corebridge Financial from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

