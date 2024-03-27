Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Price Target Raised to GBX 12

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s current price.
Corero Network Security Price Performance
Shares of CNS stock remained flat at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday. 275,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,965. Corero Network Security has a 1-year low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.65 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.37. The stock has a market cap of £47.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.66.
About Corero Network Security
