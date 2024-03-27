Corero Network Security (LON:CNS) Price Target Raised to GBX 12

Corero Network Security (LON:CNS – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 11.50 ($0.15) to GBX 12 ($0.15) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s current price.

Corero Network Security Price Performance

Shares of CNS stock remained flat at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) during trading hours on Wednesday. 275,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,965. Corero Network Security has a 1-year low of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 10.65 ($0.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.37. The stock has a market cap of £47.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 675.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Corero Network Security alerts:

About Corero Network Security

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Corero Network Security plc provides distributed denial of service (DDoS) protection solutions worldwide. The company offers Corero SmartWall products to remove DDoS attack traffic. Its products include SmartWall Threat Defense System appliances for DDoS protection; SmartWall Threat Defense Director, which delivers software edge protection for the networks; SmartWall Threat Defense Cloud that protects against the cloud attacks; and SecureWatch Managed Services, a suite of configuration optimization, monitoring, and mitigation response services.

Receive News & Ratings for Corero Network Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corero Network Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.