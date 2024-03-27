Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 143 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 2,388.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 360,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 345,756 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,985,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,370,000 after purchasing an additional 220,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,175,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NOBL stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.18. The stock had a trading volume of 415,318 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.62.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.