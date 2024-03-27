Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% in the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.60.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $4.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $401.78. 484,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,667,399. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $383.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.63 and a 1 year high of $403.76.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.24%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.16, for a total value of $128,362.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

