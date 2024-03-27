Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,083 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.95, for a total value of $120,158.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,004,621.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Teradyne Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TER traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.23. 268,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,669. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.55. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $119.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 17.58%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

