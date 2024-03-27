Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $30,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.48. The stock had a trading volume of 345,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,568,394. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.89. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total value of $857,415.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,504.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In acquired 1,191,895 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,105,427.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

